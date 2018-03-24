AWCON LOC Chair Freda Prempeh Rally For Support For Women's Football

Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee for the hosting of the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana, Hon. Freda Prempeh has rallied for support for Women's football in the country.

Ghana will be hosting the tournament this year in November after finishing third in the last edition in Cameroon.

The tournament was officially launched on Friday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra with several dignitaries gracing the occasion.

At the ceremony held in Accra, a ten-member Local Organizing Committee were presented to the public.

In the aftermath of the launch of the competition, Hon. Freda Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament [MP] for the Tano North Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region, called for support for the tournament to be a success.

'It is a big privilege for Ghana to be hosting such a competition for the first time, I will like to entreat all to support us,' she said.

'We must all help push women's football in Africa, let's come together and host a successful tournament.'

The Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Asiamah was present at the event with the first lady of Liberia Madam Clar Weah also present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, there were also players from the senior Female national team, the Black Queens also present together with the technical team.

Ghana is hosting the competition for the first time and the Black Queens are poised to win the tournament for the first time.

