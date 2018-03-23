Let’s Fast And Pray For Sponsorship For Ghana Premier League – GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi believes fasting and praying is the solution to getting sponsorship for the ‘sponsorless’ Ghana Premier League.

Nyantakyi feels attaching spiritual intervention to their search for a headline sponsor can solve the problem.

All the 16 clubs playing in the league have secured sponsorship but the GFA is yet to get a headline sponsor for the clubs.

The Ghana Premier League, the top-flight football league in the West African country, has been running for the past four seasons without a headline sponsor through the FA, which has monopolised the running of the league, has returned on its promise to provide sponsors.

Telecom giants GLO and banking firm First Capital Plus bank both terminated their sponsorship contracts with the GFA.

Since First Capital Plus withdrew their sponsorship four seasons ago no corporate organisation has aligned themselves with the Ghanaian league though several claims have been made by Nyantakyi in the promise of sponsorship.

In the latest statement, the CAF First Vice President believes fasting and praying can solve the problem of sponsorship.

“Let us all fast and pray for sponsorship. We understand that the clubs are suffering,” he told the media.

Companies who are interested in providing sponsorship for events consider sponsorship proposals which scientifically spell out the benefits to the organization providing the sponsorship.