PHOTOS... Hearts of Oak Visits Cape Coast Chiefs And Leaders

Premier League side, Hearts of Oak paid a curtsey visit to the Paramount Chief for the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II and his elders, at the Emintsimadze Palace on Friday afternoon.

The visit was to inform the leaders of the town about the club's intention to use the Cape Coast Stadium as their home venue after Accra Sports Stadium was shut for renovation works to commence ahead of Africa Women's Championship that will be held in Ghana later this year.

The team was led by Board members, Management, Playing Body, Technical team, and the National Chapters Committee and Cape Coast Regional Chapters Committee.

The Phobians will take Ashgold in the first home encounter of the season.

Arise, Phobians! Let your support count in our first home game of the season. #CapeCoastOurNewHome.







Looking forward to welcoming you on Saturday. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/cEeWZZYfjs — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) March 23, 2018

