Agitated Olympics Fans Pile Pressure On Club Leadership Over Botched Legalities

Agitated fans of Accra Great Olympics are angry with the management of the club claiming that they have let their wobbly legal case derail their focus on the Division One League which starts this weekend.

The Wonder Club, following their relegation into the Division One League after a shoddy campaign in the Premier League, hijacked the start of the league with legal tentacles.

The legal actions of the club that threatened the start of the league consumed their attention, hence derailing their preparations for the league.

The side is set to play Agbozome Weavers on Sunday in their opening game in the Division One League but are ill-prepared.

Fans of the club who are not happy with the preparations of the club ahead of the Division One League and fear they could be relegated to the lower division if they do not start well are changing on the management for over concentrating on unsubstantiated legal issues neglecting their core duties of preparing the side for the season.

The chief supporter of the Wonder Club, Joseph Langerbel had earlier hit at the management for their bad managerial practices which saw the club had two coaches with two different teams leading them to relegation.

Following the start of the Ghana Premier League and with the Division One League set to start this weekend, the aggrieved supporters believe they have been deceived by their leaders to believe they could play in the top tier, shifting their attention from preparing for the DOL.

It is uncertain whether Olympics will ignore the agitations of their fans and go ahead to start their DOL campaign or will ignore the start of the league in pursuit of their legal case.

