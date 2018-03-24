Anderlecht Defender Dennis Appiah Suffers Neck Injury; Ruled Out Of The Season

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a neck injury.

The French-born right back, who has been a key cog for the Purple and White lads sustained a neck injury which will keep him out from the side's upcoming playoffs competition.

The form, who is eligible to play for both France and Ghana, has been the only reliable right-back for the Belgian club since joining them from French outfit Caen.

He made 27 appearances for the purple and whites this season making six assists in the process.

Anderlecht qualified to the playoffs after finishing second in the regular season behind Club Brugge.

