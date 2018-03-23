Sascha Empacher Insists Dauda Mohammed Dauda Has Outgrown Anderlecht Youth Set-Up

Agent of Dauda Mohammed, Sascha Empacher, has indicated that his client has outgrown Anderlecht U-20 team.

Dauda has been with the Purple and White lads' youth team set-up since joining from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko last year.

The 20-year-old has, however, made two cameo appearances for the first team during the regular season.

But it's the feeder side that he has blossomed - scoring fifteen goals in his last eight games this season and he is the top scorer in the Belgian youth league

And according to Sascher Empacher, the budding marksman's time in the Anderlecht's youth team has passed hence he should be promoted to the senior team full-time and suggested a loan move for his player.

'If you score 28 goals in 25 games, you have outgrown the promises competition, 'His agent Sascha Empacher told Het Nieuwsblad.

'He now needs matching at the highest level, hopefully, that will be possible at Anderlecht, otherwise, a loan or another solution may be necessary.'

'When we saw Dauda in Africa, he reminded us of Samuel Eto'o. Rapid Wien and Greuther Furth were interested, but Anderlecht was the best choice.'

Sascher who also represents Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah, Schalke defender Baba Raman, Arsenal midfielder Mohammed El Nenny and several others believe his client has shown that he is a big player per his output for the Anderlecht junior team.

