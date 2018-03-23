Black Queens Remains Unchanged In 46th Position In FIFA Women's Ranking

The Black Queens remained in 46th position in the first FIFA Women's Ranking for 2018 released on Friday, 23 March.

Also, they remained the continent's second highest ranked country in Africa behind Nigeria.

The Queens winning of the inaugural WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire last month boosted their points build-up.

The USA top the first ranking of 2018, thanks to victory in the She Believes Cup tournament earlier this month.

Featuring four of the top six teams in the ranking, the round-robin friendly tournament was won by the hosts ahead of England (2nd, up 1), France (5th, up 1), and Germany (3rd, down 1).

In finishing runners-up, and earned nine points during this period, England moved into the top two in the ranking for the first time.

Africa's Top 10 ranked women, national team:

Nigeria (38) Ghana (46) Cameroon (48) South Africa (53) Equatorial Guinea (55) CÃ´te d'Ivoire (65) Morocco (73) Egypt (78) Senegal (79) Mali (82)

