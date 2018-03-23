Nissan Kickers For Millennium Marathon Winner

Millennium Marathon founder, Ambassador Ashim Morton, has advocated living in a very clean environment for a healthy lifestyle.

He said at the 4th Millennium Marathon launch in Accra yesterday that the event, reputed to be the biggest on the continent has been instituted as an annual affair to promote long distance running in a bid to develop world-class runners from Ghana, as well as healthy lifestyle.

It is also to ensure keeping a healthy, fit and sound population as well as promoting sports and domestic tourism.

“The event, slated for September 22, has economic benefits for the local economy and business, while showcasing Accra, Ghana to the rest of the world as it is carried live on TV, and attracts international and local media,” said Mr Morton.

The 21km race will start and end at the Independence Square. At stake is a brand new Nissan Kicks SUV.

Meanwhile, the Millennium Marathon Sports Ltd has presented a cheque for ¢10,000 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports towards sports development in Ghana.

Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Technical Director at the Ministry of Youth & Sports who received the cheque on behalf of the Hon. Minster, Isaac Asiamah, commended the Millennium Marathon Sports Ltd for the gesture and prayed that corporate Ghana would follow its shining example.

He noted that sports have many benefits for human fitness, business, unity in the world and cementing relationships.

Representatives from the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Japan Motors, Unilever, Royal Bank, Papaye Fast Foods graced the event which also saw envoys from the embassies of Mexico, France, Columbia and India supporting the organisers.

The Millennium Marathon is run by a multinational board; comprising seasoned marathoners, former athletes, sports broadcasters including two time Olympic Champion and marathon legend, Haile Gebrselassie of Ethiopia.

The race is an AIMS certified half marathon course with close to 15,000 participants. A five-kilometre race for social, lifestyle, corporate, Keep Fit and fun runners, has also been factored into the event.