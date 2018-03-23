Tamale City FC Shareholder Ibrahim Mahama Drags UTV And Ghana Gas Spokesperson For Defamation; Demands GHC2M

A shareholder of Tamale City FC, Ibrahim Mahama has sued UTV and the communication director of the Ghana National Gas Company for defamation.

He is praying the court awards him GH¢2 million each from the two parties.

The Engineers and Planners CEO claims Ernest Owusu Bempah was given an opportunity on the TV station's morning show to label him as a thief.

Ibrahim, who is the brother of former Ghana president John Mahama is also praying that the court restrains the two parties from publishing or uttering such comments about him in future.

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 1

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 2

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 3

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 4

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 5

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 4 - Copy