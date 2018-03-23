modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Tamale City FC Shareholder Ibrahim Mahama Drags UTV And Ghana Gas Spokesperson For Defamation; Demands GHC2M

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Tamale City FC Shareholder Ibrahim Mahama Drags UTV And Ghana Gas Spokesperson For Defamation; Demands GHC2M

A shareholder of Tamale City FC, Ibrahim Mahama has sued UTV and the communication director of the Ghana National Gas Company for defamation.

He is praying the court awards him GH¢2 million each from the two parties.

The Engineers and Planners CEO claims Ernest Owusu Bempah was given an opportunity on the TV station's morning show to label him as a thief.

Ibrahim, who is the brother of former Ghana president John Mahama is also praying that the court restrains the two parties from publishing or uttering such comments about him in future.

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 1Ibrahim Mahama Sue 1

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 2Ibrahim Mahama Sue 2

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 3Ibrahim Mahama Sue 3

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 4Ibrahim Mahama Sue 4

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 5Ibrahim Mahama Sue 5

Ibrahim Mahama Sue 4 - CopyIbrahim Mahama Sue 4 - Copy

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

body-container-line