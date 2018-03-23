Hearts of Oak Announce Programme Preceding AshantiGold Clash In Cape Coast

Hearts of Oak have outlined a comprehensive programme ahead of their first Ghana Premier League home match at the adopted Cape Coast Stadium against AshantiGold on Saturday.

The Phobians have planned to visit the Chief of the town Osabarima Kwasi Attah in the morning before joining the Muslim community at the central mosque for Friday's congregational prayer.

New CEO Mark Noon will also interact with the supporters.

Hearts of Oak opted to play their home matches in Cape Coast after the Accra Sports Stadium was closed down for renovation.

Below are the details of the program outlined by the Club

1.Arrival in Cape Coast 10:00 am.

2.Procession enroute to pay a courtesy call on the overlord of Cape Coast Osabarima Kwasi Attah.

3.Visit Central Mosque Cape Coast 1: 00

4.Training and socialisation and addressing of supporters by the CEO, Mr Mark Noonan at Cape Coast Stadium.

