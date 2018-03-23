'I'm not a traitor- George Afriyie Fire Back To Critics

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has dismissed claims that he is a traitor following his declaration to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2019.

Nyantakyi, who has declared his intentions not to seek for re-election in 2019 when his tenure expires in 2019 after assuming office in 2005.

However, George Afriyie who doubles as the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman declared his intention to contest for the nation's football governing body seat last Friday during his 50th birthday celebration at the Mensvic Hotel.

However, some leading members of Ghana football have questioned the timing of his declaration since Nyantakyi can reverse his decision to seek for a new term.

Controversial football administrator Kofi Manu added his voice to the issue during an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, "For me, the announcement was premature."

"I asked him right after the announcement whether he had spoken to the president about the decision and he said since the president had said he will not contest again in a radio interview, there was no need to consult him again."

"And I think that is wrong. To announce your decision to contest for the seat in the absence of the president and in the presence of his wife wasn't the best,' he said.

"We have about twenty months to the election so George should have waited. Yes, Kwesi (Nyantakyi) might have said he won't contest again but he can change his mind. What will George do then?' he concluded.

Nevertheless, Afriyie took to Facebook to debunked the notion that he's a traitor, insisting that he has always been loyal in his life but the post was later deleted.