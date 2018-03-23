Great Olympics Will Be In Action This Weekend As Division One League Starts

Great Olympics say they are ready to play in the Division One League which starts this weekend.

Last season's demoted Ghana Premier League club has been in court after the FA rejected their petition for an alleged use of unqualified players by Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.

But an Accra High Court rejected the club's injunction application on the league.

''We are participating while the case is ongoing. We have always been prepared to play the league notwithstanding our case, that the FA be compelled to obey its own rules in the instant case,'' Director of Olympics Fred Pappoe told the Graphic Sports.

Olympics will play Agbozume Weavers at the Zaytuna Park at Ngleshie Amanfro near Kasoa.

