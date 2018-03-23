AshantiGold Coach CK Akunnor Eyes Hearts Of Oak Scalp In Cape Coast

Head coach of AshantiGold Charles Akunnor is hoping his outfit can put breaks on Hearts of Oak in their Saturday's Ghana Premier League clash.

The Miners commenced the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League on a winning note after inflicting a 1-0 defeat on Wa All Stars at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium last Sunday.

Meanwhile, their next opponent's Hearts of Oak will be gunning for their first maximum points in the ongoing season after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with league newcomers Techiman Eleven Wonders.

However, coach Akunnor is looking to put a dent in his former club's hopes by beating them at their adopted Cape Coast Sports Stadium home venue on Saturday.

"Hearts of Oak is Hearts of Oak and they shall continue to be Hearts of Oak, we know what they can do and we are working on that. We (Ashanti Gold SC) hope to make things difficult for them," Akonnor told FOX FM.

