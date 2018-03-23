Lower Your Expectations - Kotoko Tells Supporters

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong has told the club's supporters to lower their expectations in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors were impressive on the opening day of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season- playing 1-1 draw with WAFA at the Sogakofe Red Bulls Arena.

In the aftermath of the match, WAFA coach labelled the Reds as the favourites lift this year's league title following their near-perfect display.

But ahead of the Kumasi-based side's Match Day 2 clash against Inter Allies, the club's spokesman Obed Acheampong has called on their teeming fans not to be swept away by what they witnessed last week, as their new technical team is putting things in the right place before they can be considered title favourites.

"We are going to tell our supporters the truth this season than boasting to them always, we will face the truth in our dealings so our supporters should not expect much from us because we have a new technical team," Acheampong told Agyenkwa FM.

"Inter Allies game will be a difficult one because we have never scored them more than two goals in Kumasi."

Inter Allies picked four points off Asante Kotoko during last season's campaign.

