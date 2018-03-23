Michael Essien Set To Move To South Korea

Ghana and Chelsea legend Michael Essien is a verge of moving to South Korea after being released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

The midfield powerhouse was released by Persib last week after he was declared surplus to requirements following the arrival of two foreign players.

Persib were forced to release the Ghanaian player to allow them to register the new players on their roster as there are limits to the number of foreigners to play for a club.

Now the president of Persib Bandung, Kuswala S. Tatrono, says Essien is receiving the attention of a club in the Korean top-flight, K-League.

"I have not talked to Essien yet, but a K-League club is interested in recruiting Essien," Tatrono said.

Essi has signed a contract with Perbib Bandung but is excluded from the 2018 plans of the Indonesian top-flight side.

In addition to the K-League, Bali United in Indonesia and some clubs in the US Major League Soccer (MLS) are also keen on signing the Ghanaian.

In January, there was a report that Essien's agents were looking into the possibilities of moving to the K-League, but Essien ended up staying with Persib.

But with Essien now cleared to leave Persib, the transfer to the South Korean top-flight looks set to be completed.

Meanwhile, the K-league transfer market closes next week Thursday.

