Big BLOW As Torino Star Afriyie Acquah Sprains Knee In Training

Torino star Afriyie Acquah suffered an injury setback in training on Thursday, the Serie A club has confirmed.

The Ghana international midfielder is said to have sprained his left knee.

After undergoing tests at the Fornaca Clinic in Turin, it revealed there were no meniscal or ligament injuries.

This should be good news for the 26-year-old who was beginning to claim a permanent slot in Walter Mazzari's team.

It is unsure if Acquah will regain full fitness to face Cagliari after the international break.

Acquah has made 15 league appearances this term and scored one goal.

