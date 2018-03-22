Duke Micah Ready For Second WBC Title Defence

Ghana’s Duke Micah (21-0, 18 KOs) will take on former World title contender Yoan Boyeaux (41-5, 26 KOs) from France in his second fight in the USA.

The clash will be Micah’s second defence of his WBC international bantamweight and it will come off on April 21st at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, USA.

It will be another test for Micah who has won many fans and supporters in the USA , after his debut fight in November 2017 when he defeated Mexico’s Jose Santos Gonzalez via majority decision to defend his WBC international bantamweight strap.

Micah, an Olympian at the 2012 London Games first won the WBC belt in March 2017 when he stopped Mexico’s Jonathan Aguilar in round seven at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Boyeaux’s last fight was a World title fight (WB0 World super flyweight) which he lost via TKO to Japanese’s Naoya Inoue. The defeat was Bordeaux's first loss after four years.