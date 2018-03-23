Liberty Professionals Unveil New Coach Reginald Asante Boateng

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals have officially unveiled Reginald Asante Boateng as new manager ahead of their first match of the season.

The 35-year old former Liberty Professionals and Bechem United player signed a 3-year contract with the Scientific Soccer Lads.

He has been with the club's youth system since retiring in 2014 and recently served as the assistant coach to Michael Osei, who left the club for Star Madrid FC, owned by Zylofon.

The Dansoman-based have been without a substantive coach since Michael Osei departed the club to join mega-rich lower-tier side FC Star Madrid in the off-season.

Boateng's first assignment is against WAFA on Sunday at the Carl Reindorf Park.

