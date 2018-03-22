Asante Kotoko Goalie Felix Annan Unperturbed By Continues Black Stars Snub

Asante Kotoko safest pair of hands Felix Annan is not perturbed by his persistent snub by Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah.
The 23-year-old has been an undisputed starter for the Porcupine Warriors since returning from a loan stint at West African Football Academy in 2016.
The agile custodian was hailed by coaches and pundits following his superlative performance for the Reds in their 1-1 draw against his former side WAFA in the Premier League opener at the Sogakofe Stadium.
Despite his ever-superb form for Kotoko, Annan is yet to earn a call-up into the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars but he insists he's not too bothered by his continues snub
'I am not too worried when I don't get Black Stars calls ups because I believe in time and patience. Every call-up made by the coaches has to be accepted since they know players they want for every assignment. All I want to do is keep working hard and I know my chance will surely come,' Annan told footballmadeinghana.com.
'I am a person who loves to learn and do a lot of research about good things that helps me to improve. I learn a lot from top Goalkeepers but I grew up taking Van Der Sar as my role model. I believe I can get even better and reach that status one day. '
Annan was also on top form saving four penalties in the CAF Confederation Cup exit to CARA Brazzaville in a two-legged fixture.
He is expected to man the post when Inter Allies visit on Sunday in the matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.
