Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah Visits Madina Republicans

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has visited lower-tier side Madina Republicans at the Aburi training ground.

The second division club received the Coach of the Black Stars who toured the multi-purpose sports facilities of the club.

The team Bank-rolled by Moro Mohammed, a businessman in Madina, a Suburb of Accra has seen tremendous growth in the past few years with several clubs following the model of the club.

The club which was honoured by the visit of the Black Stars Coach posted on their Facebook page.

"The head coach of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah toured the facilities of Republicans FC in the Eastern Region."

Republicans have built a state-of-the-art facility in the Eastern Region where the team trains and plays its matches.

The club were done a huge honour when the head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, toured the facility. He was left very much impressed with the facility and urged the chairman of the club to continue to nurture talents and offer opportunities to young footballers.

The Republicans Football Club Academy facility has hosted a lot of guests since its inception. Three-time African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele, was there early this year."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com