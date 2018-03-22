Kobina Amissah Officially Starts Work As Nzema Kotoko Head Coach

Former Elmina Sharks trainer Kobina Amissah has started work as head coach for Division One League side Nzema Kotoko.

Amissah has returned to the touchlines just one month after he officially parting ways with the Ghana Premier League side.

The Brazilian-trained has been tasked to guide the team to the Ghana Premier League.

Amissah has an enviable record of guiding three teams- Berekum Chelsea, Sekondi Hasaacas and Elmina Sharks-to the Ghana top-flight.

Nzema Kotoko open their season on Sunday in Zone II against Unistars Academy in Kasoa.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com