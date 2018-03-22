2nd Pipiro Table Tennis Championship Slated For March 31

Pipiro Concept (PC), an Organization that seeks to empower the youth, is providing yet another opportunity for table tennis lovers in Ghana to exhibit their talents through a competition, dubbed Pipiro Table Tennis Championship 2018. Pipiro means ‘’Master amongst Equals”

The competition is slated for 31st March 2018, and it is open to both males and females table tennis players irrespective of category, be it professional, elite or juniors.

“This tourney seeks to inspire the youth to bring out their best and display their mastery in Table Tennis.” Divine Nkrumah (Pipiro Concept (PC),

“This is another time to reach out to people from all walks of lives, whether you are a lady or man. If only you can play TT then this tourney is for you.” Divine Nkrumah (Pipiro Concept (PC),

Divine Nkrumah believes that the game has not been supported enough in the country and he is, therefore, calling on other stakeholders to invest in the game.

“Anytime you talk about Table Tennis, most people consider it as a community game. It is high time we debunked that perception from the minds of people. Table Tennis is equally an important National game and can even take Ghana very far on the International platform. I want to appeal to Government, State agencies and the Private sector to invest in Table tennis to make the game attractive.” Divine Nkrumah (Pipiro Concept (PC),

The maiden edition which was organized in 2017, attracted hundreds of players. Nigeria’s Favour Ayobami won the tournament.

This year’s tournament will take place at the DG Hathiramini Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

There will be exciting prizes and trophies. Total prize money for the event is 1,100 dollars.

The tournament is expected to assemble National players, Community players, Veterans and any Individual who has interest in playing table tennis.

“The competition will be very exciting; there will be lots of fun and refreshment for all. We will give out free T-Shirts and other souvenirs. There will also be a medical doctor and an ambulance on standby. We are inviting all and sundry to come on board.” said Divine Nkrumah (Pipiro Concept (PC).

“We are almost done with preparations for this tournament. Hall is secured, tables are ready, T-Shirts and prizes are ready. Last year we had high patronage and so we are urging all players across the country to come and participate in this very important competition which will be shown live on TV’’ Adolf Awotwe, Chief Organizer added.

Event Organizer, Divine Nkrumah is a multi-talented and enterprising young man with a diverse professional portfolio. Currently, he is the General Manager of Groupe Nduom (GN) Ambulance Service which provides a 24hr pre-hospital services to the public in Ghana. He is also the National Youth Coordinator of the Progressive People’s Party.

Divine holds a Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana, Legon. He is a graduate of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) where he read Project Management (BSC) and Communication Studies (BA) respectively. He is a Certified Expert in Micro Insurance (CEMI) from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Germany and also a Project Management Professional (PMP).

With a Higher National Diploma in Graphics from Takoradi Polytechnic, Divine has a proven track record in artistic designing. He appreciates nature and aesthetic value and love to communicate visually through art. He is a product of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC).

Divine has served as a consultant, providing valuable business advisory services to Institutions such as National Youth Authority on “Unemployment in the Ghana”.