Kenichi Yatsuhatshi Wants Players To Maintain Momentum

Head coach of Inter Allies, Kenichi Yatsuhatshi has called on his players to maintain their perfect start of the season.

The Eleven Is To One boys dismantled Bechem United 3:0 in their first Premier League fixture.

And ahead of their

week two fixture against giants Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Kenichi expressed delight about the opening day win and tasked his team to focus on maintaining momentum and improving their performance.

“It was an important match to win, and I am very happy to do so. However, it is only one win and nothing more to us,’’ he told the official club website.

"Our focus is to win next match, and there are so many rooms to improve. We are working hard to become a better team”.