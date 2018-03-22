Kwesi Nyantakyi Insists He Almost Went Bankrupt After Wa All Stars Participation In Africa

Owner and financier of Wa All Stars, Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that he was almost left with nothing after his club participated in the CAF Inter-Club competition.

The Northerners who won the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League were kicked out of the CAF Champions League in the first round by Libyan side, Al Hilal.

And Nyantakyi who doubles as the Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was almost left with nothing after funding the team’s trip to Africa.

“Playing in Africa is very difficult, it comes at a huge cost,” he spoke to the media.

“I almost went bankrupt when my team WA All Stars was playing in the CAF Champions League.

“Just one trip alone will cost you thousands of dollars, and so it is important for government and the FA to come to the aid of Clubs in Africa.

“In many countries, the government supports Clubs participating in Africa.”

The Ghana Football Association have already supported Aduana Stars with $30,000 for their participation in Africa.