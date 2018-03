StarTimes Announces The Live Television Fixtures For First Round

Ghana Premier League broadcast holders StarTimes has announced the live television fixtures for the first round of the season.

Thirty-nine matches will be live on TV.

It includes the Week 10 Ghana Premier League derby between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, 29 April 2018 at 15:00 GMT.

Below are the selected games for live TV broadcast.

MATCH DAY 2 - SAT./SUN. 24TH & 25TH MAR. 2018

Cape Coast: Hearts of Oak vs AshantiGold......................Saturday

Ndoum Stadium: Elmina Sharks vs Aduana Stars...............Sunday

MATCH DAY 3 - WED./THURS. 28TH & 29TH MAR. 2018

Cape Coast: Inter Allies vs Liberty Professionals

Cape Coast: Dwarfs vs Hearts of Oak

MATCH DAY 4 - SAT./SUN. 31ST, MARCH & 1ST APRIL 2018

BABA YARA STADIUM: KARELA vs DWARFS SUN. 6PM

BABA YARA STADIUM: BECHEM UNITED vs ASHANTIGOLD SAT

BABA YARA STADIUM ASANTE KOTOKO vs ELEVEN WONDERS SUN. 3PM

MATCH DAY 5 - SAT./SUN. 7TH, & 8TH APRIL 2018

LEN CLAY: ELEVEN WONDERS VS. LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS SUN. 6PM

LEN CLAY ASHANTIGOLD VS. ASANTE KOTOKO SUN. 3PM

LEN CLAY DWARFS VS. BECHEM UNITED SAT. 3PM

MATCH DAY 6 - WED./THURS. 11TH, & 12TH APRIL 2018

BABA YARA STADIUM: ASANTE KOTOKO vs DWARFS WED.

BABA YARE STADIUM: ELMINA SHARKS vs INTER ALLIES THURS.

MATCH DAY 7 - SAT./SUN. 14TH & 15TH APRIL 2018

CAPE COAST: MEDEAMA vs INTER ALLIES SAT. 6PM

CAPE COAST: DWARFS vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS SUN.

CAPE COAST STADIUM HEARTS OF OAK vs ELMINA SHARKS SAT. 3PM

MATCH DAY 8 - WED./THURS. 18TH & 19TH APRIL 2018

SOGAKOPE: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS vs DREAMS.....THURS.

SOGAKOPE: WAFA SC vs ASHANTIGOLD......................WED.

MATCH DAY 9 - SAT./SUN. 21ST & 22ND APRIL, 2018

LEN CLAY: ASHANTIGOLD vs INTER ALLIES..............................SAT.

BABA YARA STADIUM: CHELSEA vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS......SUN. 6PM

BABA YARA STADIUM: HEARTS OF OAK vs BECHEM UNITED........SUN. 3PM

MATCH DAY 10 - FRI./SAT./SUN. 27TH & 28TH & 29TH APRIL 2018

AGYEMAN BADU PARK: ADUANA STARS vs BEREKUM CHELSEA FRI.

BABA YARA STADIUM: ASANTE KOTOKO vs HEARTS OF OAK SUN.

MATCH DAY 11 - WED./THURS. 2ND & 3RD MAY, 2018

CAPE COAST: DWARFS vs MEDEAMA............WED. 3PM

CAPE COAST: DREAMS vs INTER ALLIES..........WED. 6PM

CAPE COAST: WA ALL STARS vs ADUANA STARS.....THURS. 6PM

CAPE COAST STADIUM HEARTS OF OAK vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS....THURS. 3PM

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com