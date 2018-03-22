Ghana Attacker Nana Ampomah Pops Up On Fortuna Düsseldorf Radar

Ghana attacker Nana Opoku Ampomah has emerged as a top transfer target for German second-tier side Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf, according to reports in Belgium.

Ampomah has become a mainstay for Belgian Jupilar Pro League side Waasland-Beveren since joining in 2016 season.

The 21-year-old continued his terrific form for Sven Vermant's during the regular season after netting eight goals in 32 appearances to help them finish 12th on the log.

And reports emerging from the media in Belgium suggest that German Bundesliga 2 outfit Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf have asked about the availability of the Ghanaian attacker, and are keen to close a deal with Beveren-Waasland in the summer.

Ampomah earned his debut call-up to a senior national team of Ghana ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

