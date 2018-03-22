StarTimes Creates New Channel For Ghana Premier League Coverage

In an attempt to consolidate their desire to advance the Ghana Premier League, broadcast rights owners of the league, StarTimes has created an exclusive channel for the coverage of the 2017/18 league.

The channel 247 ST Mix is exclusively reserved for the coverage of matches in the Ghana Premier League and nothing else.

It is, however, limited to StarTimes on their digital satellite combo.

Subscribers of StarTimes will enjoy watching the Ghana Premier League on that channel as well as special highlight shows on other league matches that will not be live on television.

StarTimes are expected to show over 40 league matches LIVE on television this season following negotiations with the clubs.

StarTime are the exclusive broadcast rights owners of the Ghana Premier League after securing a ten-year deal with the Ghana Football Association.

