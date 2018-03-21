Confed Cup: Aduana Gets Fosa Juniors of Madagascar In Playoffs

Ghana's Aduana Stars will slug it out with Fosa Juniors of Madagascar in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs.

The Dormaa-based club dropped to Caf's second-tier competition after being bundled out from the Champions League this past weekend by ES Setif of Algeria.

However, they will be expected to make amends by eliminating the relatively unknown Fosa Juniors and advance to the group stage for the first time.

Fosa Juniors, holders of Madagascar Cup, reached this stage following a 1-1 aggregate victory over Kenya's AC Leopards.

The first leg will be played in Dormaa on the first weekend of April with the return leg a week later.