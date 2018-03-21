Hearts of Oak Winger Paul Acquah Joins Star Madrid FC

Hearts of Oak winger Paul Acquah has completed a move to mega-rich second division side Star Madrid ahead of the forthcoming campaign, the club has confirmed.

The 22-year-old joined the Kasoa-based side as a free agent after ending his six-year stay with the Phobians.

The hard-working winger left the Rainbow Club at the end of last season after failing to agree on a contract extension.

Speaking to Zylofon FM, Coach Michael Osei confirmed that his outfit has acquired the wideman ahead of the upcoming season.

"We have acquired the services of two former Hearts of Oak players, Paul Acquah and Gabriel Darkoh and we know their pedigree will be useful to the team and I believe we're good to go."

Star Madrid is a football club owned by Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com