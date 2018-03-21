Frank Adu Jnr. Shines ….In Monthly Medal

Former captain of Achimota Golf Club, Dr Frank Adu Jnr., delivered a superlative performance to emerge tops in the March Monthly Medal golf competition at the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday.

He recorded a 69 nett score; beating Ayoub Ghandour on count back to earn him (Adu Jnr) a new handicap of 8 in the men's Group A category. Emmanuel Quarcoo finished in third place with a 71 nett score.

Businessman, Kofi Agyei, dominated the men category B event with a 66 nett, while Peter Abrokwah and Deon Jonck followed in that order with 68 netts apiece.

It was single handicapper (5) Jessica Tei, who triumphed in the ladies event with 71 nett with Aku Yaba and Helen Appah following with 72 and 75 nets respectively.

Eric Appiah left the Club with the handicap Prize after recording a 71 nett.

Newly-appointed General Manager, Achimota Golf Club, Saana Bediatuo Nyarko-Dabie described the 18-Hole competition as a huge success.

Meanwhile, the indefatigable competition secretary of Achimota Golf Club, Mr George Yaw Amoah, reiterated the ongoing partnership discussions with Delta Airlines which will become the official Monthly Medal Partner of Achimota Golf Club; the premier golf club in sub-Saharan Africa.

When finished, the partnership will bring about a win-win situation for both entities. Mr Amoah has appealed to corporate entities to participate in the Achimota Golf Club Monthly Medals to create networking opportunities.