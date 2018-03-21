Nyantakyi Sure Of League Sponsorship

The Ghana Premier League will get a headline sponsor very soon, according to President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The league is in its third season without a sponsor after attempts to secure one before the start of the 2017/2018 season failed.

The GFA in November last year hinted that a sponsorship deal was to be struck before the start of the season, but that fell through.

However, addressing the press on Tuesday, Nyantakyi said he is positive his outfit will secure sponsorship in no time.

“It's very important to secure a sponsor for the league. I can tell you that no stone is being left unturned in our quest to get a headline sponsor for the league,” he said.

“I've travelled far and near to get a sponsor for the Ghana Premier League. Let me state that even just yesterday I was somewhere on another continent chasing a prospective sponsor.

“I'm very optimistic and hopeful that we will get a headline sponsor soon for the league this year,” he added.