I Am The Best - Ronaldo Brags

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he’ll always say he’s the best player in the world and will fight to prove it on the field after clinching his latest individual accolade.

Ronaldo was named Portugal’s player of 2017 on Monday as the Real Madrid superstar beat out competition from compatriots Bernardo Silva and Rui Patricio.

The Quina Award comes after Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or for a record-equalling fifth time in addition to his second consecutive FIFA 'The Best Player honour.

‘I am grateful for this award to all those who are here,’ Ronaldo said via Goal. ‘It is also an award for all my colleagues. 2017 was an excellent year, unforgettable both collectively and individually.’

‘I also won my fifth Ballon d’Or and my second The Best Player award. I also dedicate it to my four children. That’s another record – three children in three months.

‘We have to defend what is ours because there is always a Portuguese in the fight.

‘I always believe and say that I am the best, whatever they say, and then I show it on the field. We are in the fight year after year.’

Ronaldo has rediscovered his form in spectacular fashion in recent matches with an incredible 21 goals in his last 11 games for Real Madrid.

In total, he has managed 37 in 35 matches so far this campaign following a 2016-17 campaign in which he netted 42 times in 46 matches.