Asante Kotoko PRO Welcomes Ghana Premier League Favorites Tag

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong has accepted his outfit's 'favourites' tag to win this season's Ghana Premier League title, though he stated their need to take it game after game.

The Porcupine Warriors commenced the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League on a fine note after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with WAFA at the Sogakofe Red Bulls Arena.

In the aftermath of the match, WAFA coach Klaus Rasmussen touted the Reds as potential winners of this season's league crown following their impressive outing.

And speaking to Oyerepa FM, the Reds' scribe Obed Acheampong, welcomed the favourites tag but was quick to point out that some clubs are also in the hunt to win ultimate hence they must take it slowly to achieve their target.

"Kotoko was 5th last season and so we want to improve our performance this year and also increase the points we amassed.

"The likes of WAFA, Medeama, Ashgold who now have new investors, Aduana and Hearts are the favourites to win the league. We accept we are not favourites as many have tagged us and we accept that looking at the premises, we taking game after game to avoid what happened last season to happen again."

Asante Kotoko will welcome Inter Allies to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Match Day 2 of the league on Sunday, March 25.

