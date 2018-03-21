GPL Is The Best In Africa; Don't Compare It To La Liga And EPL - KWesi Nyantakyi

The President of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has called on Ghanaian football loving fandom not to compare the Ghana Premier League to that of the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga insisting it is the best in Africa.

The Wa All Stars owner and bankroller have been slammed and criticized for failing to develop football in the country since assuming office in December 2005.

However, in an interaction with the media on Monday at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association, the CAF 1st vice president said, “Do not compare our league to the EPL or the Spanish La Liga but rather compare it to the Nigeria, Ivory Coast and the rest of African leagues, with that you will realize that our league is one of the best in Africa.

“I will be unfair to compare a journalist in Ghana here to a journalist at BBC or Super Sports likewise comparing a rich man in Ghana to Bill Gates.

Mr Nyantakyi was thankful to all stakeholders.

“I will like to thank all stakeholders i.e. players, coaches, club administrators and the media for exercising patients during the litigation period.”

It was revealed that match coordinating centres have been established to serve as a liaison office between the match venue and the GFA to reduce refereeing errors in the league.

He emphasized that Ghana is the only country in Africa with a match coordinating centre, which goes to affirm that the Ghana Premier League is not dead or not collapsing.