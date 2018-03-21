Paa Kwesi Fabin Hails Akakpo Patron

Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has hailed Akakpo Patron, saying his assistant was 'valuable' in Kotoko securing a point at WAFA on Sunday.

Yakubu Mohammed cancelled out Aminu Mohammed's lead in the first half to give Kotoko their first goal and point against WAFA at Sogakope since the academy boys secured promotion into the elite division three seasons ago.

Speaking on how he led that feat, Paa Kwesi Fabin attributed it to a well thought out plan which, he said, was heavily influenced by his assistant who spent the last three years working in an exact capacity at WAFA.

"We came here with a strategy and I think it worked too for us", he acknowledged. "Definitely Akakpo Patron played a very big role since he was here for some time and knew most of the things they do here. He was valuable to us earning this point".

"I have not lost here before", he said of his experience coming into the 2017/18 match day-one fixture. "I have earned a draw here with Inter Allies and Berekum Arsenal. I was even confident, when coming, that we could take the three points. Our attack was a bit slow otherwise we could have won the game in the second half".