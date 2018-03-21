Muntari Tagoe: 'Superstition Is Preventing Two Clubs In Ghana To Use The Same Pitch'

Lusaka Dynamo shot-stopper Muntari Tagoe says 'superstition' is one of the reasons two clubs cannot use the same pitch for matches in Ghana, insisting that it is killing the development of the game in the country.

According to Tagoe, who now plies his trade in Zambia, two clubs can't use the same stadium in Ghana because of a perceived "ways and means" practice.

The former Medeama SC custodian expounded that in Zambia, two clubs share the same pitch which is properly maintained and put in good conditions to make football good to play and watch.

"In Zambia, they know how to maintain the football pitches for football matches," he told ASEDA FM.

"They water the pitches before and after every game. 2 two clubs in same town or region have their matches telecasted live on the same day on different times at the same venue, they call that doubleheader but in Ghana clubs will not allow this practice because of superstition or ways and means," Muntari Togoe added.

Tagoe kept for Medeama in the past and helped them to two FA Cup titles. He was captain of the club between 2014 to 2016.

