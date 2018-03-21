Happy Man Bitters Terminates Contract With Asante Kotoko National Circles Council

The Management and Board of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters have severed its contractual ties with the National Circles Council of Asante Kotoko.

The decision was reached by Board Members of the Company and its Management team met on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Charger Limited had agreed with the Management body of the National Circles Council in November 2017 to be its title sponsor for two years, however, the contractual agreement has created an impasse between the Management of the club and the NCC.

After a careful consideration by the Board and Management of Charger Limited; producers of Happy Man Bitters that has the welfare of the Porcupine Warriors at heart, a decision has been reached to abruptly terminate the contract with the NCC.

Charger Limited has indicated their readiness to sign another deal with the club and it's supporters wing if the club's management and the supporters of the club settle their differences and approach the company for any partnership in the future.

Meanwhile, Charger Limited signed bumper deals with Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea in the off-season

