AshantiGold Confirm Appointment Of John Christiansen As Technical Director

AshantiGold have confirmed the appointment of John Christiansen as technical director of the Ghana Premier League side.

The Dane has signed a four-year contract with Miners and has been tasked to transform the club.

He has been tasked to build a concrete academy and well as scout for the senior team.

Christiansen, who is a professional teacher, holds a UEFA License A coaching certificate and trains coaches for the Danish FA.

''I'm happy to be here. I know of Ghana and their quality of players and I learnt also of their hospitality. I'm very happy to work in this country,'' he said.

AshantiGold Board Chairman Dr Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as Champion, says Christiansen is the man to bring their plans to reality.

''We are on course. This forms part of the progressive project we are undertaking to put this team where it really belongs. He will assist the coaches in the area of technical and supervise our youth team which we are about to roll out,'' he told the Graphic.

''I believe we have the best youth players in the country and what we do to them at the tender age will just help to blossom and our national teams will be beneficiaries of this project.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com