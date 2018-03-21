Clubs Must Respect The Laws Of The GFA – Kwabena Yeboah

The president of Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG], Kwabena Yeboah has called on the various clubs to respect the laws of the Ghana Football Association.

The commencement of the 2018 Ghana Premier League season was delayed after Great Olympics who suffered relegation in the 2016/17 GPL placed a court injunction after the Disciplinary Committee of the FA failed to give them a fair hearing in their protest filed against Bechem United for fielding an unqualified player.

But the seasoned sports broadcaster believes it is about time the clubs give respect to the laws of the country’s football governing body.

“The laws of the Ghana Football Association must be respected by all the clubs because these clubs are found of sending the FA to court,” he told Class Sports.

“I think the case of Dreams FC and Tema Youth is still fresh in our minds and I think that it is incumbent on the administrative structures and the judicial structures to take a second look at issues to ensure that all the disciplinary issues are dealt with rapidly and the clubs must be told to respect the laws” he added.