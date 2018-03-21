GFA Implement Match Coordination Centre For GPL

The Ghana Football Association has implemented Match Coordination Centre for this weekend’s Ghana Premier League.

The match Coordination Centre had on-site staff at all GPL matches who liaised with staffs of the Association at its command Centre tasked to ensure that all GFA Media, Marketing and other Regulations are adhered to at the various match venues.

This is innovation is aimed at ensuring that the GFA will be in full control of what is happening at the venues and to ensure that cautions and other safety & security matters are quickly resolved.

Officials at the Coordination Centre will also cross-check the Referee reports that will be sent by Referees after the games.

The centre works as a communication hub that ensures that the Centre has up-to-date information from all the centres and to have a full view of every match.

The Match Command Centre is used in some European Leagues and also by UEFA for its club competitions.