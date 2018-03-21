“First Kwahu Easter Marathon Would Be An International Event” – Obomenghene

Nana Effa Opinamang III, the Obomenghene, has said the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), has plans of making the first ever “Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon” an internationally accepted event, comparable to other international marathons in the world.

Speaking at the press launch of the first ever “Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon” the Obomenghene said, they want to build the brand and image of the annual event to become attractive like Boston, Berlin or London marathons, that have grown to become internationally accepted events.

“Our dream for this marathon is to make it as big as other international events with people all over the world coming to Kwahu to experience our mountain by racing on it.

“We also want to see winners of this marathon going on to participate in other international marathons and winning as well,

“The Kenyans have made good use of the mountain to become international icons. We also have the mountains here to unearth intentional athletes.

The Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), has announced that the winner of the first-ever “Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon” would go home with a 32inch colour television and a StarTimes Decoder and products from sponsors.

The winner according to the KTC, would also have the opportunity to participate in an international marathon later in the year.

Mr Edward Boahene, the Project Coordinator, announced the package during the press launch of the Marathon and Community Gala, said the runner-up would take home a table top fridge, StarTimes Decoder and products from sponsors.

According to Mr Boahene, the first runner-up would go home with a four-burner gas cooker, StarTimes Decoder and products from sponsors, whilst fourth to 10 placed participants would receive items such as microwave, mobile phones among others.

He said the winner of the Community Gala, would take home a giant trophy and a set of a jersey, whilst the second and third-placed teams would go home with products from sponsors.

Mr Boahene said the marathon was opened to all without any form of registration fee adding participation was big limited to age, sex or geographical boundaries and urged all to participate.

He said the aim of the competition was to give the annual festival a new image.