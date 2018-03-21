modernghana logo

2018 National Women’s League Kicks Off on Saturday, April 7

The 2018 National Women’s League has been confirmed for Saturday, April 7 start.

The two-zoned 16-club competition is in its 6th edition this year.

Due to the tight schedule for women’s football this year and coupled with the delayed commencement of the season, the Women’s League will be completed within six weeks, according to the fixtures released on Tuesday.

There will also be no break for the teams after the first round.

The date for the grand finale between winners of the respective zones was however not confirmed in the release by the Women’s League Board.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies go into the season as defending champions.

Teams:
NORTHERN ZONE
Ashtown Ladies FC
Prisons Ladies FC
Pearl Pia Ladies FC
Fabulous Ladies FC
Supreme Ladies FC
Northern Ladies FC
Ampem Darkoa
Kumasi Sports Academy
SOUTHERN ZONE
Hasaacas Ladies
Halifax Ladies FC
Immigration Ladies
Sea Lions Ladies
Ladystrikers
Samaria Ladies
Police Ladies
Soccer Intellectuals.

