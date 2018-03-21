2018 National Women’s League Kicks Off on Saturday, April 7

The 2018 National Women’s League has been confirmed for Saturday, April 7 start.

The two-zoned 16-club competition is in its 6th edition this year.

Due to the tight schedule for women’s football this year and coupled with the delayed commencement of the season, the Women’s League will be completed within six weeks, according to the fixtures released on Tuesday.

There will also be no break for the teams after the first round.

The date for the grand finale between winners of the respective zones was however not confirmed in the release by the Women’s League Board.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies go into the season as defending champions.

Teams:

NORTHERN ZONE

Ashtown Ladies FC

Prisons Ladies FC

Pearl Pia Ladies FC

Fabulous Ladies FC

Supreme Ladies FC

Northern Ladies FC

Ampem Darkoa

Kumasi Sports Academy

SOUTHERN ZONE

Hasaacas Ladies

Halifax Ladies FC

Immigration Ladies

Sea Lions Ladies

Ladystrikers

Samaria Ladies

Police Ladies

Soccer Intellectuals.