Egyptian Player Hassan Mahmoud Mohammed Maghribi On Trial At AshantiGold
Egyptian Hassan Mahmoud Mohammed Maghribi is undergoing a trial session at AshantiGold.
The former Zamalek academy product is being assessed by the club to see if he merits a contract.
Maghribi is said to have played at Turkish side Galatasaray and CSKA Moscow of Russia.
He was spotted in the stands when AshantiGold played against Liberty Professionals in a friendly.
''I enjoyed the game and it gave me an idea about how competitive the league is here. I know I can be successful, Insha Allah!,'' Maghribi is quoted by the Graphic Sports.
