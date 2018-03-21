Egyptian Player Hassan Mahmoud Mohammed Maghribi On Trial At AshantiGold

Egyptian Hassan Mahmoud Mohammed Maghribi is undergoing a trial session at AshantiGold.

The former Zamalek academy product is being assessed by the club to see if he merits a contract.

Maghribi is said to have played at Turkish side Galatasaray and CSKA Moscow of Russia.

He was spotted in the stands when AshantiGold played against Liberty Professionals in a friendly.

''I enjoyed the game and it gave me an idea about how competitive the league is here. I know I can be successful, Insha Allah!,'' Maghribi is quoted by the Graphic Sports.

