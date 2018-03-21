Asante Kotoko's National Circles Council Hold Delegates' Congress In Kumasi

Asante Kotoko's supporters wing National Circles Council (NCC) has held its annual delegates' congress in Kumasi.

Chairman Kwaku Amponsah highlighted the role of the Circles Council for mobilizing both material and spiritual support to advance their cause.

He also charged supporters to actively get involved in the agenda to restore the club to its once-fearsome form.

''At this crucial time when we are finding it difficult to rediscover our form, the expectation is that we overcome petty squabbles and lukewarm attitude towards the club's activities and our all,'' he told the GNA Sports.

''We need the contributions of all and sundry when recruiting players for the club.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com