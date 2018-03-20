Clubs Need Strong Financial Backing To Make Impact In Africa - Kwesi Nyantakyi

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi is of the view that clubs will need strong financial backing to make an impact in Africa

Asante Kotoko's dreams of making an impact in Africa in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign was shut down by CARA Brazzaville losing 6:7 on penalties in Congo despite winning the first league by a lone goal.

However, Aduana Stars has been demoted to take part in the CAF Confederations after ES Setif crashed them out of the competition defeating the Ghanaian giants by 4:0 in the second league in Algeria despite winning the first league 1:0 in Dormaa.

In an interaction with the media on Monday, the CAF 1st vice said, "Aduana Stars exit from Caf Champions League is a great concern to everyone one.

“Fortunately, I have a fair idea of what goes on in the rest of Africa. Why do the North African countries dominate the African Champions League? It’s because of money. They buy the best players even from West Africa.”

He added: “Clubs participating in African [clubs competition]is a very serious venture. I went through it once and I nearly got bankrupt [since]it’s very expensive. We’ve seen clubs participating and the following year they go to relegation like Ebusua Dwarfs and King Faisal.”