Tennis: Benjamin Palm Wins Third National Ranking Title

Benjamin Palm is 2018 National Ranking Tour 2 Champion for the third time in a row equalling George Drako’s record (2015 National Ranking Tour (1,2 and 3).

Palm won 6-0,6-4 over Bernard Armah Ashitey at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court on Friday. It was a very good atmosphere on Friday's final but still the Tennis Arena was empty. It was Palm's first final win over Ashitey Armah after losing to him in the 2016 National Ranking Tour 5.

Palm won the first set 6-0 in 45 minutes. In the second set Armah had two chances to break Palm's serve in the first game of the second set, but wasted them both with two unforced errors. He then double-faulted twice in the second game to drop his own serve, giving Palm the decisive lead in the set which Palm then won 6-4. Palm's celebrations delayed slightly by an unsuccessful challenge from Armah on match point.

"I worked very hard to get where I am," said Armah. "I fight a lot, probably Palm deserved it a little bit more than me."

Palm also said "Coming into the court, I knew that I have a chance to make the history. Of course, it served as a great motivation, as a great imperative to play my best.”

Palm added: “I need to pay respect to Bernard Armah for another great tournament. Tough final. You’re a great player”.