Kwadwo Asamaoh's Return To The Black Stars Lies In The Hands Of The Coach - George Afriyie

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie believes the return of Kwadwo Asamoah back to the Black Stars solely lies in the hands of the head coach, Kwesi Appiah.

The energetic midfield dynamo has been out of the national team since 2014 after the country's abysmal performance in the World Cup in Brazil.

However, George Afriyie who also doubles as Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars believes there should be no pressure from third parties on the matter.

“It is true that at a point he indicated that he was willing to call off his absence from the national team.

“I don’t know what went wrong.

“Let us still give the coach the chance and if he is in his plans he will definitely be called up.

“Since this falls directly under the jurisdiction of the coach let us allow him to take that decision,” he told Citi Sports.

Kwadwo Asamoah’s reason for staying away from the national team remains unclear, as he has put the spate of injuries behind him and recently recorded his 150th cap for Juventus in their side's goalless draw against SPAL.