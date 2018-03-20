Exciting Bouts Lined Up In Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 Round 2 on Saturday

It's fighting weekend on Saturday...Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5..R2...Never to be missed...Quality Fights...Quality Promotion….Quality Fans

Hemann Promotions presents Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 this Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Bukom Boxing Arena headlined by the WBA Pan-African super featherweight championship between undefeated Bright 'Checker' Ayala of Ghana (14-0, 9 KOs) and Ghana-based Nigerian, Wahab 'Seunzy' Oluwaseun who is also unbeaten (15-0, 10 KOs).

The co-main fight is also a tough one to call between two undefeated boxers, both former gold medallists with the Black Bombers, Emmanuel 'Mayweather' Martey (12-0, 9 KOs) versus Emmanuel 'Horse Power' Anim (13-0, 11 KOs). At stake is the Ghana super middleweight belt, as well it's a Commonwealth title eliminator.

The third bout is a Ghana super lightweight championship which sees the undefeated titleholder, Nathaniel Kpakpo 'Punisher' Allotey (11-0, 8 KOs) take on the Ashaiman based Abraham 'Ebo Electric' Afful (8-3-1, 8 KOs) whilst Felix 'Alvaro' Ajom (8-1-1, 5 KOs) against the fearless Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah (7-3, 6 KOs) in an interim Ghana super featherweight championship is another one that could set the Bukom Boxing Arena on fire.

Finally, highly rated youngster, Wasiru 'Dzata Bi' Mohammed (6-0, 6 KOs) faces an expected tough test of his credentials from Ezekiel 'Excavator' Annan (7-3, 6 KOs) in a super featherweight catchweight contest scheduled for 6 rounds.

Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 was originally scheduled for December 9 last year but was rained off after only two fights, however, keen to what fight fans appetite, Hemann Promotions have ensured the fights between Wahab and Ayala as well as Martey versus Anim will still come on, for which all roads lead to the Bukom Boxing Arena in the Ghana capital on Saturday.

Tickets are selling fast at GH¢20 for popular stand, GH¢150 for VIP, GH¢300 for VVIP ringside and GH¢450 for ringside table and can be grabbed at Multichoice, Dzorwulu, Koala, Osu and Airport, Zen Gardens, Labone, Honey Suckle, Osu and East Legon as well as AP & PM Village, Airport Residential Area. You can also buy tickets online via EzeePay (www.ezeepay gh.com) or call the promoters on 0209524864 or 0266086004.