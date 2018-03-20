Ernest Thompson Declares Support For George Afriyie's GFA Presidential Bid

Former Hearts of Oak Board Member, Ernest Thompson has openly declared his support for George Afriyie to become the next Ghana Football Association president.

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association on Friday declared his intention to contest for the 2019 GFA presidency during the celebration of his 50th birthday.

And according to the respected football administrator, George Afriyie is a credible candidate as he possesses the qualities needed to run Ghana football.

The Vice President wants to replace his boss Nyantakyi, who has confirmed will step down next year.

"George has enough knowledge about football and is also well-vested handling clubs. I must also say that he is very respectful and deals with everybody, in the same manner, no matter who you are, whether you are from the lower, middle or upper class,'' Thompson praised Afriyie in an interview with Asempa FM.

"I believe the sky will be the limit for him if he surrounds himself with people who can put him back on track when he is going off. Personally, I wouldn't have any objection if he is given the nod ", he added.

Afriyie, the former Chief Executive of All Blacks and Great Olympics, became Vice President of the Ghana Football Association in 2015 after he was hand-picked by Nyantakyi.