GFA Rolls Out Plans …To Improve League

The country's football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rolled out plans to take the domestic league a notch higher.

Among the innovations to make it more attractive is the establishment of a match coordinating centre which will serve as the liaison office between the FA and match venues, a reward system (¢30,000) for persons (Whistleblowers) with empirical evidence to point out corrupt officials.

Also in place to sanitize the system is the reduction of days to handle judicial cases, reduction of days to file match reports, plans for the formation of U-17 teams for Premier sides, competition department-media and marketing, televising more matches, printing out of team sheets; specifying which players are legible for games, securing a sponsor for the league among others.

Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi said in a press conference yesterday that the initiative was to ensure changes and to set high standards like the registration system which has earned the praise of FIFA and made Ghana the reference point.

He pointed out that high expectations coupled with a massive investment in this season's league and beyond necessitated the move to also correct anomalies.

The selection of five venues-Cape Coast, Dormaa, Elmina, Kumasi and Obuasi for the live telecast matches are also planned to feed the football populace with more domestic games.

And responding to his impressions after day one of the league, having experienced a protracted legal tussle, he said “… the massive response on social media attests to the crave for the league, Hearts' appointment of an expatriate and Dr Nduom's investment in the game shows the game is not dead after all.”

Nyantakyi said “We would have to catch up and so we would play more midweek games after this weekend's games. Synchronizing our league with Europe is key and it will help our players. It is unfortunate and sad Aduana and Kotoko couldn't go far in Africa. I have therefore proposed to the Minister to support clubs who play in Africa because it is not easy, if you are not careful, you will go bankrupt.”

He added that “We are taking these steps to forestall the recurrence of another referee Lad bridge, who will submit a report and change it seven months after the match. We have our match forms which are now digitized, so you fill it online and this is in consonance with modern day system adopted by FIFA and CAF.

“Prematch meetings will be used to announce unqualified players. Because we have Startimes as TV sponsors, most of the teams have sponsors. Going forward, in our next Congress, we would have separate regulations for separate competitions, same will apply for marketing. “With regards to integrity, we are offering a prize money of ¢30,000, to any whistleblower who has credible information on corrupt practices, we are not relying on hearsays. We will also look at our judicial system; it's been a bane over the years.”